After drone explosion, IPO-bound ideaForge to issue additional safety guidelines for customers

Aihik Sur
May 02, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

The Drone Federation of India will also develop best practices and standard operating procedures and recommend them to the industry

Mumbai-based drone manufacturing company ideaForge will be issuing additional safety-related standard operating procedures (SOP) to its customers after one of its drones exploded in Chhattisgarh resulting in a few people getting injured, the company said.

On April 27, according to reports, an ideaForge Q6 model drone was used in a land mapping survey (under the Centre's Survey of Village and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMTIVA) scheme) at Kharsia tehsil in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

The UAV's battery reportedly exploded, injuring four people who were then taken to the district hospital.

Confirming the incident, the company said in a statement to Moneycontrol, "The details of the incident are being ascertained at this stage. Our manufacturing facility is equipped with high-quality testing equipment and our UAVs undergo stringent quality checks before it is delivered to the customer."