Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:32 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

After CBI, ED files money laundering case against AirAsia, officials

News18 @moneycontrolcom

After the CBI, the ED has now registered a criminal case of money-laundering against AirAsia officials and others for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get international licence for its Indian venture AirAsia India Limited, officials said on Thursday.

The central probe agency, they said, has pressed sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe if alleged tainted funds were used to create illegal assets and it has taken cognisance of the CBI FIR to lodge its own case.

They added that the accused in its FIR, known as the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), are same as those in the complaint of the CBI.

The agency, they said, will go into the money trail of the accused and the entire deal and a joint probe by the two agencies is expected to henceforth go forward in the case.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 07:42 am

tags #Air Asia #Business #CBI #Companies #ED #money laundering case

