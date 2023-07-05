After BPCL, IOCL weighs rights issue to fund capex; all eyes on HPCL now

IOCL informed bourses that its board would meet on July 7 to consider launching rights issue for raising capital.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to raise capital through a rights issue of equity shares to fund its capital expenditure plan following in suit a similar move by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on .

The market now awaits an announcement from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on a possible equity issue. The company may reportedly be looking at a preferential share allotment to the government.

IOCL informed bourses on July 4 that its board would meet on July 7 to consider a rights issue. The government, as the majority owner of the country's largest oil refiner and looking at capital infusion in oil marketing companies (OMCs), is likely to subscribe to the rights issue.

“It is hereby informed that a board meeting of the company is scheduled on July 7, inter alia, to consider raising of capital through right issue of equity shares to meet the capital expenditure plan for its various projects, subject to various statutory approvals as may be required,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Indian Oil has set a capital expenditure target of Rs 30,395 crore for FY24, which is 13.7 percent lower than the amount spent last year, Moneycontrol had reported on June 13. Financing the expenditure will be done through a mix of internal accruals and borrowings, the company had said earlier.

On June 28, BPCL received the board’s approval to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through rights issue to eligible shareholders.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, the government had allocated Rs 30,000 crore for capital support to state-run OMCs. The allocated amount would be provided for green energy transition, the government has said.

CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting government sources, that any unsubscribed portion of rights issue will be picked up by the government.

Indian Oil is traded 0.32 percent higher intraday on July 5 at Rs 94.95 per share, while the BPCL and HPCL shares traded up 2.06 percent and 1.13 percent.