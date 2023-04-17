 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After backlash, Portugal to hike public pensions by an extra 3.57%

Reuters
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

In October the government gave a bonus to all recipients but suspended the formula for calculating future pensions, which depends on inflation and economic growth.

Portugal on April 17 approved an additional 3.57 percent hike in public pensions from July following criticism that it was benefiting from rising tax revenues due to high inflation without sharing those gains with the country's 3.7 million pensioners.

In October the government gave a bonus, equivalent to half a monthly pension, to all recipients but suspended the formula for calculating future pensions, which depends on inflation and economic growth. If applied, it would have increased pensions by 8% on Jan. 1, 2023.

Instead, they rose by only between 3.89% and 4.83%, sparking criticism from opposition parties across the spectrum.

In Portugal, over 1 million pensioners receive less than 500 euros per month. With inflation rampant, they have lost a considerable amount of purchasing power over the past year.