English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    After Amul, Parag Milk Foods hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

    On Monday, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    Parag Milk Foods | Investcorp Infrastructure Fund 1 (formerly IDFC Infrastructure Fund 3) sold 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 3.29 percent from 5.29 percent earlier.

    Parag Milk Foods | Investcorp Infrastructure Fund 1 (formerly IDFC Infrastructure Fund 3) sold 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 3.29 percent from 5.29 percent earlier.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from March 1 due to rising input cost.

    On Monday, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday.

    With the hike in prices, Gowardhan Gold milk will now cost Rs 50, up from Rs 48 per litre, Parag Milk said in a statement. Gowardhan Fresh, which is the toned variety, will now cost Rs 48, against Rs 46 per litre earlier.

    Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said: This price hike is being done after almost 3 years due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production". Parag Milk Foods said the input cost of dairy farmers have gone up.

    As milk demand increase during summer, farmers need to be adequately compensated to ensure sustained milk production. The company has also cut trade discounts and other costs and have passed on higher increases to the farmers at this point in time to motivate them in this difficult period.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amul #Business #Companies #Milk #Parag Milk Foods
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 11:32 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.