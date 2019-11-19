Reliance Jio to hike tariffs on mobile calls and data

Reliance Jio, on November 19, said it will raise the tariffs of its mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks.

According to a release, the move was undertaken to comply with the regulatory regime.

"Like other operators, we will also work with the Government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," stated the release.

The company also noted in the release that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) would likely carry out a consultation process for the revision of telecom tariffs.