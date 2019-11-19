App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio to hike tariffs on mobile calls and data

According to a release, the move was undertaken to comply with the regulatory regime.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Jio, on November 19, said it will raise the tariffs of its mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks.

"Like other operators, we will also work with the Government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments," stated the release.

The company also noted in the release that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) would likely carry out a consultation process for the revision of telecom tariffs.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 06:47 pm

tags #Airtel #Business #Jio #Vodafone

