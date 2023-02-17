After Air India, IndiGo and other airlines expected to order over 1,100 planes

India's aviation sector is poised for a giant leap after the recent mammoth order from Air India for 470 planes. Other domestic carriers, including IndiGo, are likely to place big orders for more than 1,100 planes.

Air India, now owned by the Tata Group, placed the order for both wide-body and narrow-body aircrafts indicating its expansion plans for domestic and overseas market. This is the largest so far by an Indian carrier and also one of the largest single aircraft orders in the world.

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, is expected to lead with an order of around 500 planes. The newly launched Akasa Air has placed an order for 72 Boeing narrow-body aircraft. Out of these, 16 planes have been delivered. Go First, earlier known as Go Air, has 72 planes on order while Vistara is to receive 17 more Boeing planes.

“IndiGo has been planning to place a significant order of around 300 aircraft prior to COVID, which was deferred due to the pandemic. This is now likely to proceed and could be even larger than previously envisaged, increasing to around 500 aircraft now," Times of India quoted a recently released CAPA report as saying.

Currently, there are around 700 commercial aircraft in the country, with a majority of them being narrow-body or single-aisle planes.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and aircraft maker Boeing on Tuesday projected the country will require around 2,210 new planes in the next two decades and also pegged annual domestic air traffic growth to be nearly 7 per cent through 2041.

On February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's growing aviation sector would need over 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years.

Aviation consultancy CAPA on February 8, said Indian carriers are likely to place orders for 1,500 to 1,700 planes in the next one to two years.

In its report, CAPA said the total commercial Indian fleet of around 700 aircraft is smaller than some of the world's largest individual airlines and that given the immense potential that exists, it stands to reason that there is a need to induct more aircraft.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News