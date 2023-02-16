 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

After Air India, Akasa set to place large aircraft order in 2023: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

The airline, which was launched in August last year, is also targeting to begin international operations soon

Akasa Air was launched in mid-2022 in India, and is expected to begin international operations soon (Image Source: Twitter/AkasaAir)

A couple of days after Air India placed one of the largest aircraft order in aviation industry, another Indian carrier, Akasa Air, is set to place a "substantially" large order this year to expand its fleet, Reuters reported on February 16.

The airline, which was launched in August last year, is also targeting to begin international operations soon, according to its chief executive officer Vinay Dubey who spoke to the news agency.

Akasa had earlier placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, that are to be delivered by March 2027. The airline has so far received 17 among them.

“Before the end of this year we are going to place another aircraft order that is going to be substantially larger than the 72 aircraft order we have placed,” Dube was quoted as saying. He, however, did not reveal the specific number of aircraft which the company is targeting to purchase.