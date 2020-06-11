App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After AAI seeks dues worth Rs 186 crore, SpiceJet claims more in damages: Report

SpiceJet told the paper that there is an outstanding claim of over Rs 234.97 crore owed by AAI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

SpiceJet has contested the Rs 186.5 crore it owes to state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has claimed a higher amount in damages.

The airline said the outstanding amount exceeds the bank guarantees with AAI, The Economic Times reported.

"We are concerned since the dues amount has exceeded bank guarantees," a government official told the publication.

SpiceJet told the paper that there is an outstanding claim of over Rs 234.97 crore owed by AAI.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"There is a long-outstanding claim of over Rs 234.97 crore payable to SpiceJet on account of: i) Wrongful charging of interest; ii) Wrongful levy of landing charges; and iii) Damages caused due to negligence. The amounts claimed have been disputed by SpiceJet and, in fact, it is AAI which will have net liability towards SpiceJet," the article quotes the airline as saying.

SpiceJet also told the publication that two claims are pending with the AAI. Two SpiceJet aircraft had to be written off after a wild boar and a buffalo strayed on to the runways at Surat and Jabalpur airports, respectively, the report said.

The airline and government officials discussed the issue with Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on June 8, the report said.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #SpiceJet

