Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis: Taliban fighters enjoy rides in amusement parks after taking over Kabul

The Taliban group members were seen enjoying rides in an amusement park in Kabul on August 16, a day after capturing Afghanistan’s capital.

In two videos shared by Kabul-based Reuters’ journalist Hamid Shalizi, the Taliban fighters were seen riding electric bumper cars with weapons in their hands.

In another video, shared by the reporter, they were seen riding play horses in the amusement park.

This was in contrast to widely-circulated videos, which showed the sense of horror among the people in Afghanistan where hundreds of young Afghan nationals were seen running along and clinging on to a US Air Force plane to escape Taliban rule, following the toppling of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation.