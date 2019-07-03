Affordable housing loans led to credit growth in FY19, says Deepak Parekh

The country’s largest mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) Chairman Deepak Parekh attributed low-cost affordable home loans as the key driver for credit growth in the financial year ended March 2019.

In a letter to shareholders published in the annual report, Parekh said the housing finance company will continue to focus on the government’s initiative of “Housing for All.”

“Amongst retail finance in India, home loans continue to stand out – both, in terms of growth and asset quality. For us, it has been rewarding that our growth has come from increased volume rather than large-ticket loans,” Parekh said, adding, this is reflective of the firm’s deeper penetration and stronger pipeline of supply of affordable houses.

He said retail home loans remained the bright spot and housing has become distinctly more affordable.

Parekh also said HDFC continues to watch its asset quality. “Reflecting back, in the first half of the financial year, we were often asked why we were not growing as aggressively as others in certain segments of the commercial real estate market. We held our ground by consciously staying away from funding what we perceived were riskier assets,” he said.

However, he added that the firm has continued lending to old customers who have honoured their commitments in the past.

Parekh admitted the lender did make a few wrong calls after it underestimated certain risks, but that it had written off loans only after having exhausted all possible options.

“Barring a few loans, the company’s ethos of being conservative paid off,” Parekh said in a letter to shareholders on July 3.

“HDFC's advantage has been its access to diversified resources,” stated the letter.

Parekh also said experience, and adhering to the company’s risk appetite has kept it in good stead.

“Our NPLs have been lower than others in India, but we cannot rest on laurels,” the letter stated. Parekh noted that the company had to work extremely hard in the current environment to preserve asset quality and has consciously stayed away from funding riskier assets.