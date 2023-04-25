 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Affordable homes in outskirts of Bengaluru being snapped up as Whitefield metro boosts connectivity

Souptik Datta
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Bengaluru Development Authority officials say only 34 inventories are unsold in project locations close to the Kengeri metro station.

BDA apartment in Komaghatta priced between Rs 26-32 lakh.

The recently launched Kengeri-Whitefield Metro is boosting affordable housing projects of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) in the outskirts of India’s tech capital, which earlier had few takers due to connectivity issues.

For example, after the launch of the metro line, queries have increased by about 40-50 percent for BDA’s 2-phased project in Komaghatta, which is close to the Kengeri metro station in southeastern Bengaluru.

"We only have 34 apartments left to be sold in Phase 1. For Phase 2, which has 320 apartments priced at Rs 32 lakh, about 69 apartments are left unsold," a BDA official said.

Launched around 2019, the sale took off at a snail's pace owing to infrastructure and connectivity challenges. However, with the completion of the expressways and the pink metro line, BDA said its affordable houses have got the much-needed boost.