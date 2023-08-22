Affordability remains strong; consumer preference shifts to mid-high-end apartments: Anarock

The share of listed developers and leading unlisted developers increased to 34 percent in FY23 from 17 percent in FY17, Anuj Puri said.

The share of listed developers and leading unlisted developers in residential real estate increased to 34 percent in FY23 from 17 percent in FY17, Anuj Puri, Chairman and Founder, Anarock Property Consultants said. He was speaking as a part of Motilal Oswal’s 19th Annual Global Investor Conference on August 21. The share is expected to increase to 50 percent over the next 18 months, amid consolidation.

The launches during FY2024 are expected to be dominated by large and listed developers with a strong pipeline in place. This includes players like Godrej, Prestige, Macrotech and DLF that are targeting Rs 150-200 billion in pre-sales for the period.

Overall, Puri said that despite a high base, growth momentum in India’s residential real sector remained intact with 24 percent YoY growth in unit sales for the first half of CY2023. The segment also reported around 55 percent growth in new bookings to Rs 365,000 in CY2022.

Affordability in the segment has also remained strong, even as customer preference has moved towards mid-high-end apartments where supply has remained lower than sales, leading to a decline in inventory to 614,000 units with a 19-month overhang. The mid-high-end apartment segment share has increased to around 60 percent in CY2022 from 50 percent in CY2018.

On an average, Puri said that prices were expected to appreciate in the range of 5-8 percent, mainly led by large and listed developers.

As a result of the consistently strong momentum and favourable affordability, he said that CY23 for the residential real estate segment is expected to be a record year with sales of around 430,000 units.