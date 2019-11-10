App
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 12:58 PM IST

Affle Q2 profit up 51% at Rs 16 cr

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 10.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mobile advertisement firm Affle India on Saturday posted 51 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 15.58 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Total income during the quarter under review increased 42 per cent to Rs 85.35 crore from Rs 60.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

Close

"The growth in Affle's consumer platform business was well supported by the overall consumer trends of greater time spent across connected devices, increased adoption of online payments and consistent growth in digital marketing spends across key industry verticals including e-commerce, food, travel, transport, entertainment/OTT/gaming, healthcare, BFSI/fintech, telecom and others," company's Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said in a statement.

Affle was listed on the bourses in July this year.

First Published on Nov 10, 2019 12:27 pm

