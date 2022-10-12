Aether Industries inaugurates Rs 33 crore R&D centre in Surat

Speciality chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries on Wednesday announced the opening of its Rs 33-crore research and development centre in Surat, Gujarat. The centre will house seven synthetic labs with 55 German-made fume hoods that will allow the company to conduct 110 reactions daily, Aether Industries said in a statement.

"With the establishment of this centre, we will be able to further enhance our capabilities to develop products and chemistries for niche markets. "We expect the labs at this centre to consistently operate at full-capacity, resulting in an increase in revenue and a boost for the bottom line since the CRAMS business segments have high EBITDA margins," Aether Industries Promoter and Whole Time Director Aman Desai said.

The company has invested about Rs 33 crore to revamp and grow the size of the R&D centre by three times to facilitate the business' expansion into new markets by way of new and innovative products and processes for international projects, it added.