Aether Industries extends partnership with Europe-based Polaroid

Aether Industries, a specialised chemicals firm in India, has extended its partnership with Polaroid to supply and research for the Europe-based instant photography products firm.

Aman Desai, promoter and whole time director of Aether Industries, said, “We have enjoyed a rich and successful partnership with Polaroid for several years now, including a significant multi-year supply agreement inked in 2019. The new pact builds upon this earlier agreement, and expands the cooperation in R&D and manufacturing with both Polaroid Film as well as Polaroid Sciences.”

The deal projects total revenues of $15 million for the partnership period of at least three years which does not include turnover from supply and research agreements with the Polaroid Sciences business.