 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Aero India: Once biggest importer, India now exports defence equipment to 75 countries, says PM

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

''There was a time when it was considered just a show. In past few years, the nation has changed this perception. Today, it's not just a show but also India's strength,'' said PM Modi at Aero India

(Image: PIB)

The country, which has been the biggest defence importer for decades, now exports equipment to 75 countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. It has broken all the past records as more than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating, he said.

Also Read: Catch all live updates Aero India 2023 here

PM Modi kicked off the five-day biennial aerospace exhibition at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on February 13. Officials said 809 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are participating at Aero-India, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition.