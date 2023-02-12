 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aero India: HAL to display scale model of 'Next Gen Supersonic Trainer' for first time

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

HLFT-42 is the ’Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a ”critical role” in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, the HAL said.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will display for the first time the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42), at the Aero India to be held here from Monday.

As part of the five-day aerospace and defence show at the Air Force Station Yelahanka, the Bengaluru-headquartered company will display ’Aatmanirbhar Formation’ flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter, ’Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.

In a statement, the HAL said that it will showcase its full spectrum training capabilities and its range of products and technologies centred on the theme ’Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’.