 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Aero India 2023 | Crown Group companies sign 2 MoUs with Aniba Solution, GRSE

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST

OSK India Private Ltd (OIPL) has signed an MoU with Aniba Solution (ASPL) which is engaged in the business of design, and development of control systems for marine gas turbine engines for the Indian Navy

Representative image

OSK India Private Ltd (OIPL) on Wednesday announced the signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Aniba Solution (ASPL) which is engaged in the business of design, and development of control systems for marine gas turbine engines for the Indian Navy, at Aero India 2023.

One of the Crown Group Defence Companies, OIPL is one of India's largest independent defence Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) major.

"Under the agreement, both OIPL and ASPL are jointly partnering to undertake servicing of Control System units of marine gas turbines and gas turbine generators and installation of marine gas turbine engines on ships including other areas of cooperation," the company said in a statement.

OIPL undertakes routines and repairs of marine engineering equipment and weapon system, the statement read.