English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Aero India 2023 | Crown Group companies sign 2 MoUs with Aniba Solution, GRSE

    OSK India Private Ltd (OIPL) has signed an MoU with Aniba Solution (ASPL) which is engaged in the business of design, and development of control systems for marine gas turbine engines for the Indian Navy

    PTI
    February 15, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    OSK India Private Ltd (OIPL) on Wednesday announced the signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Aniba Solution (ASPL) which is engaged in the business of design, and development of control systems for marine gas turbine engines for the Indian Navy, at Aero India 2023.

    One of the Crown Group Defence Companies, OIPL is one of India's largest independent defence Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) major.

    "Under the agreement, both OIPL and ASPL are jointly partnering to undertake servicing of Control System units of marine gas turbines and gas turbine generators and installation of marine gas turbine engines on ships including other areas of cooperation," the company said in a statement.

    OIPL undertakes routines and repairs of marine engineering equipment and weapon system, the statement read.

    It has a state-of-the-art electronics repair facility in Mumbai specialising in repair of electronic modules and weapon systems of international origin. They have recently repaired critical weapon equipment for the Indian Navy and currently working on the next order.

    Related stories

    Another company of the Crown Group -- Dynatron Services (DSPL) -- signed one more MoU with Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), which is India's leading shipyard specialising in ship repairs and ship building.

    The agreement is for undertaking ship repairs/refits and allied activities as associates for Indian Navy and Coast Guard at Aero India 2023. The MoU was signed at the Bandhan ceremony in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    Under the agreement, both GRSE and DSPL are jointly partnering to undertake refits and repair of various warships and auxiliaries of the Indian Navy, the Crown Group said in another statement.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Aero India 2023 #Aniba Solution (ASPL) #Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) #OSK India Private Ltd (OIPL)
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:02 pm