Advertisement disclosures should be displayed prominently, not in form of hashtags or links: Centre

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh also stressed the importance of conducting social media advertising responsibly at a time when there are 50 crore social media users in India

The Centre on Monday said disclosures in advertisements should be displayed prominently and not in the form of hashtags or links, in the interest of consumers.

Virtually delivering a keynote address at an event organised by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in Mumbai on Monday, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh also stressed the importance of conducting social media advertising responsibly at a time when there are 50 crore social media users in India.

There is a need for influencers and celebrities to disclose any material connections with advertisers that may affect the credibility of their representation, Singh said.

"Disclosures must be hard to miss and not mixed with a group of hashtags or links," he noted.