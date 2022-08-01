Advent, Carlyle investments can be seen as 'confidence capital', says Yes Bank’s Prashant Kumar

The investments from Advent International and Carlyle can be seen as “confidence capital” in Yes Bank, MD and CEO Prashant Kumar told CNBC-TV18 on August 1, just days after the private bank announced the equity deals. He added that capital from both the private equity firms will boost growth and help achieve the bank’s medium-to-long term loan growth target.

He added that the fund raise would also be a re-rating opportunity for the bank, noting that Yes Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) are expected to come down 1.25-1.5 percent after sale of the NPAs; slippage ratio would be within 2 percent; and credit cost within 40 basis points (bps).

Giving details on CNBC-TV18’s Bazaar Call, Kumar said both Advent and Carlyle will each have one Nominee Director on the board of Yes Bank.

The deal

Yes Bank on July 29 stated that it would raise $1.1 billion (about 8,900 crore) in equity capital from funds affiliated with Carlyle and Advent, with each investor having the option of acquiring up to a 10 percent share in the bank. This will be raised through a combination of ~$640 million (~Rs 5,100 crore) in equity shares and ~$475 million (~Rs 3,800 crore) through equity share warrants.

Yes Bank will issue up to 1.84 billion equity shares to Carlyle at Rs 13.78 per share. The bank proposes to issue ~ 370 crore equity shares on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 13.78 per share and ~257 crore warrants convertible into equity shares at a price of Rs 14.82 per warrant, adding ~Rs 8,900 crore to the equity capital base of the bank.

Once approved, this would be one of the largest private capital raises by an Indian Private Sector Bank. The deal is expected to close in four to 10 weeks.

The bank's board also approved increase in authorised share capital to Rs 8,200 crore from Rs 6,200 crore currently.

