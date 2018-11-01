Ads in WhatsApp stories will be a key revenue source for Facebook

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp will soon have advertisements in its status stories to monetise the app, which has 1.5 billion users across the world, of which 250 million are based in India.

This would be Facebook’s way of monetising its investment in the app through an advertisement-focused business strategy. Users were not surprised by this move, as a similar occurrence happened when Instagram was acquired by Facebook.

Facebook’s individual advertising revenue touched $13.4 billion in Q2 FY19. Instagram raked in close to 15 percent of that, or $2 billion. With this move, WhatsApp will be another source of ad revenue for the social media giant.

It is a promising advertising avenue as there are close to 450 million users for WhatsApp status, 400 million for Instagram stories and 300 million for the Facebook app and messenger stories on a daily basis.

The head of WhatsApp, Brian Acton, had resisted placing advertisements in his app for four years after Facebook acquired it. In 2017, he left, citing reluctance to push ads on the app and monetise it. It was widely expected that Facebook would extend its advertising model to the app soon after his exit.

Instagram borrowed the concept of stories from the multimedia messaging app Snapchat as the owners were worried about the ‘classy and niche’ image that the app was picking up. After Facebook acquired Instagram and Whatsapp, stories were found on all three platforms.

While Instagram co-founders - Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger - were cordial with Zuckerberg, they had disagreements with him over the app’s future and how the user experience of the photo-sharing app will be.

They also left a few months back, saying they wished to pursue something else. However, there were rumours that Zuckerberg was controlling Instagram in a way they disliked.