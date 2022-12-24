 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ads are passé, find new ways to get your audiences’ attention

M Muneer
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Branded media, if done right, takes the message to the right audience, entertains them as well as influences them. We tell you how

SMEs need to get innovative to get their message across. (Image: Unsplash)

Marketing executive loves ad films but small and medium enterprises (SMEs) don’t have the budget to make advertisements and then air them. If ads are entertaining, they get a good audience but the question is how long the traditional 30-sec ads last. Several digital TV and OTT platforms are offering ad-free content for a fee. Marketers will have to look for alternatives to reach out to the no-ad audience.

Many brands and even startups have sponsored sports events, reality shows or concerts. A brand can have mnemonics and banners, or have players and performers wear their logos. Emirates has done it with cricket and Byju’s with IPL. You don’t have to be the main sponsor to drive the brand even if you have deep pockets.

Smart marketers have also tried product placement in movies and television soaps. Product placement can work when there is a story that can be created around it or the product is relevant to the story. There are many examples. Remember how Rupa underwear did a branding in Lal Singh Chaddha? One Shah Rukh Khan movie had as many as 30 brands partnering for product placement woven around the storyline.

If the product close-up only lasts a few seconds and is not the focus of the programme, there is no point in investing in the project. Who remembers all those 30 brands in Happy New Year anyway?

Branded media

Smart marketers may want to move on to something different. One such move can be branded media. A brand invests in developing entertainment content planned around the expectations and lifestyles of a brand's current and future consumers. Done right, the message reaches the right audience and entertains as well as influences them.