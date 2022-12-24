Ads are passé, find new ways to get your audiences’ attention

Marketing executive loves ad films but small and medium enterprises (SMEs) don’t have the budget to make advertisements and then air them. If ads are entertaining, they get a good audience but the question is how long the traditional 30-sec ads last. Several digital TV and OTT platforms are offering ad-free content for a fee. Marketers will have to look for alternatives to reach out to the no-ad audience.

Many brands and even startups have sponsored sports events, reality shows or concerts. A brand can have mnemonics and banners, or have players and performers wear their logos. Emirates has done it with cricket and Byju’s with IPL. You don’t have to be the main sponsor to drive the brand even if you have deep pockets.

Smart marketers have also tried product placement in movies and television soaps. Product placement can work when there is a story that can be created around it or the product is relevant to the story. There are many examples. Remember how Rupa underwear did a branding in Lal Singh Chaddha? One Shah Rukh Khan movie had as many as 30 brands partnering for product placement woven around the storyline.

If the product close-up only lasts a few seconds and is not the focus of the programme, there is no point in investing in the project. Who remembers all those 30 brands in Happy New Year anyway?

Branded media

Smart marketers may want to move on to something different. One such move can be branded media. A brand invests in developing entertainment content planned around the expectations and lifestyles of a brand's current and future consumers. Done right, the message reaches the right audience and entertains as well as influences them.

"Branded media" is often a catch-all reference for a television or film property that contains a brand name or logo with a storyline that intersects the brand's objectives, values, and current ad campaign or desire to reach the programme's target audience. Characters in the scene will talk about the brand in conversation, and there is signage on the sets. There are two big differences between product placement and sponsorship, and branded media. First, there is a difference between who does the talking and who does the listening. Second, there is a difference in who drives the deal. In the case of product placements, a marketer gets a call from a director of a movie or serial, asking to use the product in the show for a price. The script is usually already done and the placement is a minimal part of the show. In the case of branded media, the roles of buyer and seller are interchanged. The marketer is the driver here whereas the director is the one who works for the product or the brand. The director learns the brand's mission. The marketer must give the director a fair amount of creative latitude, but the product is an intimate part of the show, and the marketer and the director must work closely together. Though the equity position and investment return are huge issues in branded media meetings, most directors and brand managers are still in the "I can't believe we're creating a show together" stage and haven't had public battles over the value of the advertiser's equity holdings. Guard the brand and its values The audience may not realise they are watching an advertisement (if branded media is done well). Sometimes advertisers also do not realise this is advertising and the same set of laws apply. They should involve legal experts to look into all aspects of the branding, including the right to use the brand in any other form, which may affect the brand’s values. While being the force bringing together marketers and the moviemaker, the legal team also has to make sure the programme doesn’t run afoul of law. Branded media deals require well-drafted contracts to make sure that marketers get what they needs. These contracts should spell out what the programme director can and cannot do with the brand marks and other intellectual property. These agreements are usually heavily negotiated and can take several months to complete. The legal folks also need to make sure that anything said or implied about the product can be substantiated, just as they have to do with other, more traditional forms of advertising. If branded media is done right, both marketers and programme directors would be happy with the outcome and consumers will benefit in the bargain.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.

