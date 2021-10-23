Adobe to place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave

Representative image.

Software company Adobe has directed its employees in the United States to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, failing which the firm will place the unvaccinated on unpaid leave.

Adobe has cited President Joe Biden’s executive order for federal contractors to have all employees vaccinated as the reason behind the vaccine mandate, as per a CNBC report.

Adobe's Chief People Officer Gloria Chen, in an email to employees, said that 93.5 percent of US employees who responded to an internal company survey said they were fully or partially vaccinated.

Adobe would consider religious and medical exemptions for employees who cannot take the jab, Chen said, as per the report.

Earlier this month, IBM also told its US employees that they must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8 or face an unpaid suspension.

The White House recently announced sweeping vaccine requirements in a bid to reduce a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths caused by the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Biden laid out a six-part plan intended to get more people vaccinated, allow schools to reopen safely, increase testing, improve care for patients and boost economic recovery.

As part of the plan, the president announced a new requirement for federal employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, with no option for regular testing.

He also signed an executive order extending the requirement to contractors that work with the US government, impacting a total of 2.1 million employees.

Biden's new plan also includes directing the Labour Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week.

Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they do not comply.