you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Administrator Prashant Kumar to be new CEO & MD of Yes Bank

The board of directors of Yes Bank has been reconstituted, with Sunil Mehta, former non-executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank, as the non-executive chairman, the bank informed the exchanges via a release.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prashant Kumar
Prashant Kumar
 
 
Prashant Kumar, who served as the administrator of Yes Bank, has now been appointed the troubled bank's new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director under the restructuring scheme.

Kumar was the former chief financial officer and deputy managing director of the State Bank of India (SBI).

The board of directors of Yes Bank has been reconstituted, with Sunil Mehta, former non-executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank, as the non-executive chairman, the bank informed the exchanges via a release. Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda have been appointed to the post of non-executive directors of the bank.

SBI will have the right to nominate two directors to the board of Yes Bank. The newly-constituted board will take effect immediately after the expiry of seven calendar days from the date of cessation of the moratorium, the release noted.

The moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted starting 6 pm on March 18. The bank said, earlier today, that it will resume its full range of services starting March 19.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India #Prashant Kumar #Yes Bank

