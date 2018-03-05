App
Mar 05, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Mittal new president of ArcelorMittal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal today said Aditya Mittal has been appointed as president of the company.

"Aditya Mittal, Group CFO and CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, has been appointed as President, ArcelorMittal, in addition to his current responsibilities," the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement.

This nomination reflects the increasing global strategic role Aditya has across the group, supporting chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal, it said.

"Aditya has proved himself an effective and accomplished manager as Group CFO and CEO of our European operations, delivering results and creating value for the company. He will continue to work with me in shaping the future strategic direction of the group," Lakshmi said.

Aditya will continue to report to the chairman and CEO, the company said.

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company with presence in 60 countries and industrial footprint in 18 countries. It is the leading supplier of quality steel to the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliance and packaging.

