Aditya Birla Health launches initiative of up to 100% premium return, mental health counselling coverage

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has launched an initiative of up to 100 percent health insurance premium returns and allied product offering upgrades under a newer version of its Activ Health policy.

It will cover counselling for mental health illness which is traditionally excluded in medical policies.

The Activ Health policy offers up to 100 percent premium returns and up to 100 percent reload of sum insured. Here, the consumer is offered a cash-equivalent which can be used for health-related expenses like buying medicines, paying for diagnostic tests, day-care treatment, out-patient expenses (OPD), and alternative treatments (which are traditionally excluded). This can also be used towards the payment of future premium.

For this, customers need to have an active day. This means customers either have to burn 300 calories in one session, walk 10,000 steps or visit a network gym for exercising. Customers not able to complete these also have the option to undergo fitness tests every six months.

The plan allows the wellness ecosystem to be easily accessed by people without exclusivity. Activ Health plan also offers coverage for mental illness counselling, unlimited Homeopathy telemedicine, day-care treatments, modern and advance treatment methods.

Customers can also earn their 'HealthReturns' by working out with the workout videos available through the Activ Health application. Here, those engaging in fitness activities get these returns which can be redeemed for health expenses and payment of future premiums.

If there is a claim-free year, a customer can get 50 percent no claim bonus. This is up to 100 percent of sum insured meaning that the sum can be doubled in case of two claim-free years.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO at Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said this offfering was more than just a health insurance.

"It provides access to sustainable wellness practices while serving the ‘health anxious’ and the ‘health-conscious’ who want to venture beyond ‘reactive care," he added.