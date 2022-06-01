Aditya Birla Group launches TMRW, its 'house of brands' venture

Aditya Birla Group has launched TMRW, its "house of brands" entity that will bring onboard fashion and lifestyle brands, and has appointed former Facebook and Bain executive Prashanth Aluru as the chief executive officer (CEO).

Over the next three years, TMRW will acquire as well as incubate over 30 brands. The venture would enable multiple founders to operate within a synergistic "house of brands" platform that share a common vision and shared capabilities, the company said in a statement on June 1.

“Our aspiration is to build a portfolio of 30+ brands in the next 3 years. With the launch of this venture, we intend to double down on our ongoing program of strategically attracting new pools of capital that are seeking investment in high-growth businesses,” ABFRL MD Ashish Dikshit said.

The so-called house of brands model is pioneered by the US-based Thrasio, which buys profitable, well-reviewed online sellers on Amazon and turbocharges their growth with technology, marketing, and product growth chops.

This space has been seeing strong momentum with players like Mensa Brands GlobalBees, Upscalio and GOAT Brand Labs, at the forefront of the industry.

“With the backing of the Aditya Birla Group and the right profile of long-term investors we will bring in, we are confident of powering the growth of several brands that shape the next phase of digital commerce growth till 2030 and beyond. With a new-age digital-first DNA, at TMRW, we will jointly create an ecosystem of the most-loved disruptor brands partnering closely with highly competent founders,” TMRW CEO and co-Founder Aluru said.

TMRW will tap into the extensive range of capabilities and networks that the Aditya Birla Group and ABFRL ecosystems provide to emerging and disruptor brands.

Experts say that while many direct-to-consumer brands are seeing flattening growth, this is the right time for roll-up e-commerce firms as acquisitions will be less expensive compared to the last two years. With fundraises slowing down and investors becoming more cautious, downward rounds, cost cuts and consolidations are on the cards this year.