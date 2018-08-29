App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Birla Fashion gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 1,250 cr via NCDs

The resolution was passed with 99.89 per cent of votes polled, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a BSE filing today.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail today said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The resolution was passed with 99.89 per cent of votes polled, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a BSE filing today.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail toady closed at Rs 201.20 per scrip on BSE, down 2.47 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:43 pm

