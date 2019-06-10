App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to acquire 2 ethnic wear brands

The company said ethnic wear is the largest segment in the Indian fashion apparel market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said on June 10 it will acquire ethnic wear brands Jaypore and TG Apparel & Decor Pvt Ltd to strengthen its position in the branded fashion space.

The company said ethnic wear is the largest segment in the Indian fashion apparel market.

"The board of directors of the company ... have approved entering into a share purchase agreement with the existing shareholders of Jaypore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd, which sells ethnic fashion merchandise under its own brand Jaypore and of other third-party brands," Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Close

The board also approved entering into a share purchase agreement with the existing shareholders of TG Apparel & Decor Pvt Ltd, which retails ethnic fashion, both online and offline, the company added.

related news

"Ethnic wear is the largest segment in the Indian fashion apparel market. While ABFRL has built a diversified portfolio of brands across different segments, ethnic wear space is currently under-represented in our bouquet of offerings to consumers.

"The proposed acquisition is, therefore, a great strategic addition to our portfolio and gives us a strong footing in a segment that is growing in double digits. This acquisition will further strengthen leadership position of ABFRL in the branded fashion spac," ABFRL Managing Director Ashish Dikshit said.

The above is subject to receipt of necessary statutory approvals, if any and customary closing conditions, which are expected to get completed in 30-45 days.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Aditya Birla group #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.