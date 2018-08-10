Aditya Birla Capital net up 31% at Rs 227 crore

Aditya Birla Capital today reported a 31 percent rise in net profit for the three months to June at Rs 227 crore on an income growth of 32 percent at Rs 3,374 crore.

The company's assets under management rose to Rs 3,05,684 crore from Rs 2,62,113 crore, and overall lending book rose to Rs 53,584 crore from Rs 41,066 crore.

Its life insurance and health arm reported a total gross premium of Rs 1,205 crore from Rs 937 crore.

Asset management business added 2 million folios to reach 6.4 million folios. Housing loan book reached Rs 9,176 crore in less than four years of its operations.

Education company Zee Learn has reported an 87.28 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 241 crore for the June quarter as it revenue grew 66.72 percent to Rs 113.14 crore.

"Disciplined execution, accelerating growth and strong leadership helped us increase our margin. While we made strategic investment to leverage the opportunities in the sector, our focus on operational efficiencies of newly acquired business of MT Educare will continue," the company said in a statement.

Media agency Wavemaker India, a part of media buying major GroupM, has appointed Karthik Nagarajan as the chief content officer.

He will lead product development and growth expansions for the content vertical at Wavemaker India, the company said. Prior to joining Wavemaker, Nagarajan led the content practice for GroupM, where he helped agencies evolve the content product into one that is digital by design and data-driven. NBCC bags Rs 150 cr contract from CBSE

State-run NBCC has bagged an order worth Rs 150 crore for construction of CBSE integrated office building at Dwarka in New Delhi.

To be built on a plot area of three acres, the project comprises a multi-storey building with basement parking and auditorium.