you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net rises 37% to Rs 256 crore

Its revenue grew 8 percent to Rs 4,299 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,978 crore in the same period of 2018-19, it said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Birla Capital on November 7 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore for the second quarter that ended on September, up 37 percent from a year ago.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 186 crore in the corresponding July-September period of the preceding fiscal.

Its revenue grew 8 percent to Rs 4,299 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,978 crore in the same period of 2018-19, it said in a release.

The rise of 37 percent in net profit reflects the strength of the diversified business portfolio. Considering the current business environment, the company continues to follow a disciplined approach in terms of balancing growth with a strong focus on the quality of business, Aditya Birla Capital said.

related news

Its overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) grew 4 percent year on year to Rs 60,477 crore as against Rs 57,945 crore.

The company is also engaged in insurance, investment and advisory services business.

Shares of the company closed 1.38 percent higher on November 7 at Rs 84.65 on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Capital #Business #Results

