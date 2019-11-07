Aditya Birla Capital Q2 net rises 37% to Rs 256 crore

Aditya Birla Capital on November 7 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore for the second quarter that ended on September, up 37 percent from a year ago.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 186 crore in the corresponding July-September period of the preceding fiscal.

Its revenue grew 8 percent to Rs 4,299 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,978 crore in the same period of 2018-19, it said in a release.

The rise of 37 percent in net profit reflects the strength of the diversified business portfolio. Considering the current business environment, the company continues to follow a disciplined approach in terms of balancing growth with a strong focus on the quality of business, Aditya Birla Capital said.

Its overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) grew 4 percent year on year to Rs 60,477 crore as against Rs 57,945 crore.

The company is also engaged in insurance, investment and advisory services business.