MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adidas unveils first flagship store in India

The 'Home of Possibilities' store is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, sustainability zone and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers, the company said in a statement.

PTI
September 15, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

German footwear and accessories major Adidas has unveiled its first flagship store in India at New Delhi. The 'Home of Possibilities' store is a blend of multiple digital touchpoints, sustainability zone and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers, the company said in a statement.

The Adidas' flagship store features 32 digital touchpoints which are powered by green energy offering consumers an innovative technological experience. The store encapsulates the use of advanced technology which includes immersive screens, digital plinths and ceiling screens to give customers a superior digital shopping experience, it added. The store flooring is made with upcycled carbon tiles made of carbon collected from environmental pollution. It is the first LEED-certified adidas store in the country.

ALSO READ: Adidas makes Tokyo Olympics medalist Mirabai Chanu face of its new product

"The Home of Possibilities is the best of our brand in an unrivaled way, that brings a global shopping experience under one roof. "Our aim is to re-imagine the phygital experience through innovation, creativity, and design which further offers our consumers a unique shopping experience," Sunil Gupta, senior director (brand Adidas) India, said.
PTI
Tags: #Adidas #flagship store
first published: Sep 15, 2021 10:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.