Adidas plans to snap ties with Kanye West after controversy: Report

Rapper Kanye West has had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted. Recently he made comments deemed anti-Semitic.

German multinational Adidas AG plans to end their partnership following a rash of offensive behaviour from rapper and designer Kanye West that turned a once-thriving shoe brand into a lightning rod for criticism.

According to a Bloomberg report, the German sports company may announce the move as early as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

In the first week of October, Adidas said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West. Earlier, Gap Inc and Kering SA’s Balenciaga fashion label also cut ties with West, who now goes by Ye.

The rapper has made controversial statements, including anti-semitic social media posts, in recent weeks and has moved to cut ties with his corporate partners. Ye couldn’t immediately be reached for comments.

Adidas and Kanye West partnership

The Adidas decision follows weeks of deliberations inside the company, which over the past decade has built the Yeezy line, together with Ye, into a brand that’s accounted for as much as 8 percent of Adidas’s total sales, according to several estimates from Wall Street analysts, the report said.

Adidas earlier this month called the partnership “one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history” and said it will continue co-managing Yeezy products during its review.

Although Ye has accused Adidas of copying his ideas and mismanaging the brand, and taunted outgoing Chief Executive Officer Kasper Rorsted on social media. Meanwhile, Adidas has said it’s repeatedly tried and failed to resolve issues with Ye privately, the report said.

Controversies

"White Lives Matter" T-shirt: He caused controversy by wearing a shirt at the Paris fashion week that said “White Lives Matter.”

Anti-Semitic remarks: He later got locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after making repeated anti-Semitic remarks -- remarks that have created a growing backlash of consumers and celebrities, with some calling for people to boycott Adidas products until the partnership is canceled.

Adidas shares, already weighed down by the controversy, fell as much as 3.2 percent in Frankfurt trading, reaching the lowest since April 2016.