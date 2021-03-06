English
Adidas launches one-metre-long sneakers that look like 'baguette', sparks a laugh riot on Twitter

The one-metre-long black and white shoes, which look like an elongated version of clown shoes, was launched by Adidas in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash.

Moneycontrol News
March 06, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST
Estonian rapper Tommy Cash in the newly launched Adidas shoes. (Image: Instagram/ Tommy Cash)

There’s almost never a dull day in the world of fashion, and this time European sportswear maker Adidas has launched the longest shoes ever to amuse the world.

The one-metre-long black and white sneakers, which look like an elongated version of clown shoes, were launched by Adidas in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash. It is part of a campaign named ‘Superstar’, under which  Adidas has collaborated with musicians across the world to design their new range of footwear.

The insole of this “baguette-like shoe” has yin and yan imprinted on the insole and depicts the different aspects of a person’s personality.

Speaking to NME, Tommy Cash said: “Both the ‘angel’ and the ‘devil’ coexist inside me – they are two opposites that are constantly fighting each other. So, why hide one side of your personality when they are a whole and can perfectly coexist with each other?”

The pictures of Tommy Cash endorsing the latest Adidas shoes broke the internet as soon as it was posted on Twitter. While some netizens were trying to fathom the purpose of a shoe that long, others were outright bewildered.

TAGS: #Adidas #Business #world
first published: Mar 6, 2021 03:49 pm

