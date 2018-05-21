App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 21, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Adidas India to open 4-5 stadium inspired outlets this year

The company, which opened its first stadium format store in India (Delhi) yesterday, said that from year 2019 onwards, all new stores opened by the company for performance wear products will be in this new format.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sportswear major Adidas India said it will open up to 5 stadium inspired outlets in the country this year for its performance wear products.

The company, which opened its first stadium format store in India (Delhi) yesterday, said that from year 2019 onwards, all new stores opened by the company for performance wear products will be in this new format.

This format is available globally in countries such as US, UK, France, Japan and South Korea.

"Stadium format store is a global concept. There are limited stadium format stores available in a few countries around the world. Inspired from and deriving elements from world-class stadiums, the stadium format store will have interactive zones for customers and showcases product benefits.

related news

"We plan to open 4-5 stadium format stores in India this year. From next year we will open stadium format stores in a big way," Manish Sapra, Senior DTC Director – Global Sales - Retail, Adidas India told PTI.

"In the next two to three years, depending upon the life cycle of each store, we will convert all existing performance wear stores to stadium format," he added.

At present 80 per cent of Adidas India stores are performance wear stores.

"In stadium format stores we will focus on categories such as running, training and football. There also be a big focus on women's category," Sean Van Wyk, Senior Marketing Director, Adidas India said.

Adidas India had clocked a 22 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 1,100 crore for 2016-17.

tags #Adidas India #Business #Companies

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.