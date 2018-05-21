Adidas India to open 4-5 stadium inspired outlets this year

Sportswear major Adidas India said it will open up to 5 stadium inspired outlets in the country this year for its performance wear products.

The company, which opened its first stadium format store in India (Delhi) yesterday, said that from year 2019 onwards, all new stores opened by the company for performance wear products will be in this new format.

This format is available globally in countries such as US, UK, France, Japan and South Korea.

"Stadium format store is a global concept. There are limited stadium format stores available in a few countries around the world. Inspired from and deriving elements from world-class stadiums, the stadium format store will have interactive zones for customers and showcases product benefits.

"We plan to open 4-5 stadium format stores in India this year. From next year we will open stadium format stores in a big way," Manish Sapra, Senior DTC Director – Global Sales - Retail, Adidas India told PTI.

"In the next two to three years, depending upon the life cycle of each store, we will convert all existing performance wear stores to stadium format," he added.

At present 80 per cent of Adidas India stores are performance wear stores.

"In stadium format stores we will focus on categories such as running, training and football. There also be a big focus on women's category," Sean Van Wyk, Senior Marketing Director, Adidas India said.

Adidas India had clocked a 22 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 1,100 crore for 2016-17.