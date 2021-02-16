MARKET NEWS

Adidas AG plans to divest Reebok brand

Adidas said in a statement it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10.

Reuters
February 16, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST

German sportswear maker Adidas AG said on Tuesday it plans to divest the underperforming brand Reebok that it failed to revive 15 years after buying the US fitness label to help compete with archrival Nike Inc.

"Reebok and Adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently of each other," said Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted.

 
