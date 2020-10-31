172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|adia-pif-invest-rs-7558-crore-in-reliances-fibre-optics-assets-6042461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADIA, PIF invest Rs 7,558 crore in Reliance's fibre-optics assets

ADIA and PIF have also invested a combined amount of roughly $2.2 billion in Jio Platforms, RIL's telecom unit.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have invested Rs 7,558 crore ($1 billion) in Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust, Reliance Industries (RIL) said on October 30.

The Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust holds RIL's fibre-optics assets and was earlier a part of Jio.

"Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Public Investment Fund have purchased units of Fibre Trust worth Rs 3,779 crore each," RIL said.

"RIIHL, a subsidiary of RIL, completed the recapitalisation of the Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust," the company added. 

This is the second biggest investment in a RIL operation by ADIA. Earlier, the sovereign wealth fund said it would be injecting Rs 5,512.5 crore into RIL's retail division - Reliance Retail.

ADIA and PIF have also invested a combined amount of roughly $2.2 billion in Jio Platforms, RIL's telecom unit.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 04:18 pm

#Jio #Reliance Industries #stocks

