ADIA, PIF invest Rs 7,558 crore in Reliance's fibre-optics assets

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) have invested Rs 7,558 crore ($1 billion) in Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust, Reliance Industries (RIL) said on October 30.

The Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust holds RIL's fibre-optics assets and was earlier a part of Jio.

"Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Public Investment Fund have purchased units of Fibre Trust worth Rs 3,779 crore each," RIL said.

"RIIHL, a subsidiary of RIL, completed the recapitalisation of the Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust," the company added.

This is the second biggest investment in a RIL operation by ADIA. Earlier, the sovereign wealth fund said it would be injecting Rs 5,512.5 crore into RIL's retail division - Reliance Retail.

ADIA and PIF have also invested a combined amount of roughly $2.2 billion in Jio Platforms, RIL's telecom unit.

