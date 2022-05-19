English
    Additional Power Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan appointed as CMD REC

    New Delhi, May 19 Vivek Kumar Dewangan, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry Power, has been appointed as the CMD of state-owned REC Limited, ac..

    PTI
    May 19, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Vivek Kumar Dewangan (Image: Twitter/ Vivek Kumar Dewangan )

    Vivek Kumar Dewangan, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power, has been appointed as the CMD of state-owned REC Limited, according to an official statement. The development comes within a week of REC Ltd informing that Ravinder Singh Dhillon, the Chairman of the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has been given an additional charge as CMD of REC Ltd, an NBFC company under the Ministry of Power, for three months.


    In a statement on Thursday, REC said Vivek Kumar Dewangan, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of Manipur Cadre has taken over the charge as CMD of REC Limited on May 17, 2022. On his appointment, the bureaucrat said "REC is a corporation of national importance and has always been and shall continue to be the government’s biggest partner in achieving India’s national and international goals. On the business front, there is a need to diversify further into green and sustainable technologies, as well as, newer geographies."

    According to the statement, Dewangan holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from NIT, Bhopal, and a postgraduate degree in Optoelectronics and Optical Communication from IIT, Delhi. Before his appointment in REC, he was serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power. Dewangan is also the ex-officio Chairman of REC’s wholly-owned subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (formerly known as REC Power Distribution Company Limited).



    PTI
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:52 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.