App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

ADB to provide $750 mn loan to India for railway track electrification project

IRFC will use the proceeds from the loan to install electric traction equipment along about 3,378 kilometres of existing railway lines to enable migration of passenger and freight traffic from diesel to electric traction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Multilateral funding agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) May 22 said it has signed an agreement to provide $750 million equivalent in Indian rupee long-term financing to electrify railway tracks in India.

It is the largest single non-sovereign loan ever committed by ADB to Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to fund the railways track electrification project, ADB said in a release.

As part of a broad modernisation programme that will help India's railway sector transition to electric power and away from dependence on fossil fuels, it said.

Concurrently, with the loan agreement signing, risk participation agreements were signed with private risk participants for the project.

related news

IRFC will use the proceeds from the loan to install electric traction equipment along about 3,378 kilometres of existing railway lines to enable migration of passenger and freight traffic from diesel to electric traction.

The electrification assets will be leased to Indian Railways, the country's national railway system, under a long-term lease agreement, ADB said.

"This is a flagship project demonstrating ADB's strategy of supporting key state-owned enterprises in strategic sectors," said ADB Vice-President for Private Sector Operations and Public–Private Partnerships Diwakar Gupta.

It also reflects a major push by the private sector operations of ADB into transport infrastructure, and particularly railways, a sub-sector in which traditionally such operations have not contributed a great deal, Gupta said.

"ADB is adding value in this transaction by providing and mobilising long-term, non-recourse project financing for critical infrastructure development," said the Director General of ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Michael Barrow.

Barrow said as the aggregate funding requirement of Indian Railways is quite substantial, ADB is partnering with it to help tap into a diverse set of funding sources.

The Indian government has developed a five-year capital expenditure programme of $132 billion for modernisation of Indian Railways.

This comprises network expansion and decongestion, enhancement of safety and passenger amenities, development of dedicated freight corridors, station redevelopment, and procurement of rolling stock and other related assets.

The electrification of railway tracks is part of this master plan, which is critical for the movement of goods and people within the country, ADB said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 08:44 pm

tags #Asian Development Bank #Business #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.