App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

ADB sanctions $180 million to improve Nepal's major highway

Landlocked Nepal's road network, which includes eight north-south and three east-west corridors, carries more than 90 percent of the passengers and goods in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Asian Development Bank has sanctioned a soft loan of $180 million for the upgradation of Nepal's 1,000 km-long East-West Highway, the main domestic and international trade route in country's Southern plain bordering India.

Landlocked Nepal's road network, which includes eight north-south and three east-west corridors, carries more than 90 percent of the passengers and goods in the country.

The project will improve and rehabilitate about 87 kms between Kanchanpur and Kamala on the East-West Highway, and will upgrade the highway section to a four-lane dual carriageway to cater to the projected increase of traffic demand, including a new road surface and drainage, the ADB said in a statement here.

"The highway's road surface-Nepal's busiest route-is in fair to poor condition and does not segregate oncoming traffic or slow-moving vehicles and pedestrians," said ADB staff Johan Georget, who looks after the transport sector.

related news

The project road carries an average of 8,600 vehicles daily, with more than a quarter of them heavy vehicles, according to an estimate. The average is expected to grow to 25,400 vehicles per day by 2033.

According to the ADB, improvement of the road will boost the efficiency of Nepal's transport system.

"Improving the road will boost the efficiency of Nepal's transport system, strengthen national and regional connectivity to promote growth and trade, and improve road safety," he said.

The project will also finance civil works and equipment packages to improve road safety along the entire 1,027 km of the East–West Highway, and support road safety campaigns.

The construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2019 and will be completed in 2022. The total project cost stands at $256.4 million, of which the government will provide $76.4 million.

The loan will also finance preparation of detailed designs for future road projects along the corridor.

The ADB will also provide technical assistance grant of $750,000 to help prepare a national road safety policy and action plan, strengthen the road safety council, carry out a road safety assessment of the corridor, and promote gender equality measures in the transport sector. PTI SBP RUP .
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Asian Development Bank #Business #Nepal #World News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.