ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee denominated bonds

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST

In January 2021, the ADB listed 10-year masala bonds or Rupee denominated bonds, worth Rs 300 crore on global securities market platform of India INX, the international exchange located at International Financial Services Center- Gift City in Gujarat.

ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa on Tuesday said the bank will explore the option of raising resources via rupee denominated bonds.

Raising funds in local currency reduces forex volatility, he said here.

"We are encouraged to increase our local currency financing to avoid any kind of foreign exchange risk," he said.

The decision will be based on market condition, demand and supply, he added.