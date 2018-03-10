ADB, ISA sign pact to promote solar energy

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) signed a cooperation arrangement to promote solar energy deployment in Asia and the Pacific.

The cooperation envisages solar power generation, solar based mini-grids, and transmission systems for integrating solar energy into grids, among others.

The ISA and the ADB would also cooperate on knowledge sharing and developing technology roadmaps for the promotion of solar energy, the multilateral lending agency said in a statement.

They would also develop financing instruments to support solar energy deployment and conduct studies and consultations to explore mobilisation of concessional financing through trust funds or special funds administered by ADB.

ISA interim director general Upendra Tripathy and ADB vice-president for knowledge management and sustainable development Bambang Susantono signed the pact in the presence of Finance Minister and ADB Governor Arun Jaitley.

"ADB's energy policy commits USD 3 billion per year by 020 for promoting clean energy, including solar energy projects in its developing member countries," said Susantono. "We are happy to work with ISA to mobilise additional investments to meet ISA's goals for the massive deployment of affordable solar energy."

ISA, headquartered in Gurgaon near here, is now a treaty-based intergovernmental organisation that was established following the Paris Declaration as an alliance dedicated to the promotion of solar energy among its member countries.

The ISA's major objectives include global deployment of over 1,000 gigawatt (GW) of solar generation capacity and mobilisation of investment of over USD 1 trillion into solar energy by 2030.

India has set an ambitious target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy, including 100 GW from solar by 2020 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the joint launch of the ISA with then-French President Francois Hollande on November 30, 2015.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region.