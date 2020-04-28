App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

ADB approves $1.5 bn loan to India to fight COVID-19

The loan has been sanctioned with a view to support immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it has approved USD 1.5 billion loan to India to help fund its fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The loan has been sanctioned with a view to support immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections.

It is fully committed to supporting the Indian government in its response to this unprecedented challenge, said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

Close

"The quick-disbursing fund is part of a larger package of support that ADB will provide in close coordination with the government and other development partners.

related news

"We are determined to support India's COVID-19 response programs and ensure that they provide effective support to the people of India, especially the poor and vulnerable," Asakawa said in a statement.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 03:24 pm

tags #ADB #Asian Development Bank #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.