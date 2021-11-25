MARKET NEWS

ADB approves $1.5 billion loan to India for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines

"ADB today approved a USD 1.5 billion loan to help the Government of India purchase safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," ADB said in a statement on Thursday.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Asian Development Bank has approved a USD 1.5 billion (around Rs 11,185 crore) loan to India for COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

"ADB today approved a USD 1.5 billion loan to help the Government of India purchase safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)," ADB said in a statement on Thursday.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is expected to co-finance an additional USD 500 million for the project, it said.
PTI
Tags: #ADB #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #loan #vaccine
first published: Nov 25, 2021 02:27 pm

