Adani's Australian coal mine moves closer, wins key environmental approval

India's Adani Enterprises has stepped closer to construction of a thermal coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland after Australia's environment minister said on Tuesday it had approved a groundwater management plan."This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project," Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said in a statement. The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Price said.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 08:03 am