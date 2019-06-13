App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Adani wins final approval for long delayed Australian coal mine

Adani has said that is ready to start construction "within days" of receiving the permit for its Carmichael mine that would produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year, and cost up to $1.5 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Adani Enterprises on June 13 received the go-ahead to start construction of a controversial coal mine in outback Australia, after a state government approved a final permit on ground water management.

Queensland's Department of Environment and Science (DES) said in a statement it had approved Adani's Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan.

Adani has said that is ready to start construction "within days" of receiving the permit for its Carmichael mine that would produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year, and cost up to $1.5 billion.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 09:33 am

