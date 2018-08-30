Adani Wilmar to use recyclable plastic for 1 litre pouch of 'Fortune' edible oil

Adani group firm Adani Wilmar today said it has replaced the packaging of its popular cooking oil brand Fortune to make it completely recyclable. To reduce wastage of plastic, the company said that one litre pouches of Fortune edible oil has been replaced with recyclable packaging nationally.

Adani Wilmar claimed that it is the first edible oil company to introduce recyclable packaging of oil pouches in India.

The company has an exclusive agreement with Ahmedabad-based Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd (VPPL) to avail 'sole usage rights' of introducing and marketing eco-friendly packaging across the edible oil industry, a company statement said.

It has sourced plastic films made of unique formulation of polyethylene (PE) resins from its supplier Vishakha Polyfab, to create sustainable PE laminate solution.

Adani Wilmar sources nearly 300 MT of plastic films for packaging per month and a kilogram of film produces about 130 pouches. The estimated count touches nearly 47 crore pouch/litres of oil per annum being packed sustainably.

Speaking on the initiative, Angshu Mallick, COO, Adani Wilmar said, "As a group we have always had a strong commitment towards sustainable environmental practices. We thus take pride, as Adani Wilmar is the first in the edible oil industry to use recycled plastic pouches for the packaging of Fortune, our largest selling edible oil brand."

The company is working towards extending this recyclable packaging across its other brands nationally, he added.