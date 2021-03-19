English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adani Wilmar to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via IPO: Report

Adani Wilmar is reportedly planning to raise funds through the sale of new shares and the shares held by the JV partners

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Adani Wilmar is looking to raise as much as Rs 5,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO), a move that would make it the seventh listed entity under the Adani Group.

Adani Wilmar has hired legal advisers, and investment banks JP Morgan and Kotak Mahindra Capital to manage the listing, Mint reported.

"They have started work on the draft red herring prospectus," a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Adani Wilmar and JP Morgan declined to comment when contacted by Mint, and Kotak Mahindra Capital had not yet responded.

Close

The company, a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar International, sells edible oil and Basmati rice under the Fortune brand.

Adani Wilmar is planning to raise funds through the sale of new shares and the shares held by the JV partners, the report added.

"But these are still under discussion, and the numbers could change closer to the filing of the IPO papers," the source told the publication.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Wilmar
first published: Mar 19, 2021 08:47 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

Macro Minutes Podcast | Supply side challenges holding back export growth : FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.